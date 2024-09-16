AES (NYSE:AES) & EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Head to Head Review

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) and AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EuroSite Power and AES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A AES 0 2 6 0 2.75

AES has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.97%. Given AES’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AES is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroSite Power $7.56 million 0.66 $470,000.00 N/A N/A AES $12.67 billion 1.04 $249.00 million $0.72 25.75

This table compares EuroSite Power and AES”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AES has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of AES shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of AES shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EuroSite Power has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AES has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EuroSite Power and AES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroSite Power 5.05% 3.68% 3.20% AES 6.07% 32.74% 4.10%

Summary

AES beats EuroSite Power on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses various fuels and technologies to generate electricity, such as coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass, as well as renewables comprising energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 34,596 megawatts and distributes power to 2.6 million customers. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

