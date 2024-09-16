Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 37,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.51. Affinity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

About Affinity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $208,000. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Affinity Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

