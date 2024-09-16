Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 37,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.51. Affinity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.
