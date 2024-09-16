Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$77.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.56.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

TSE:AFN opened at C$53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$45.96 and a 1 year high of C$64.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$54.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.14.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$351.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.51 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 6.6608696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

