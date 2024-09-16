agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of AGL opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.54. agilon health has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. agilon health’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

