Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.45.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.75 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,475,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $31,475,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,932 shares of company stock valued at $67,352,949 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $619,584,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

