Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

