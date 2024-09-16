Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 639 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $16,729.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $2,045,076.39.

On Wednesday, July 24th, William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $3,752,459.34.

On Tuesday, July 16th, William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $976,100.44.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.26. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a current ratio of 24.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AKRO. Wolfe Research started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Akero Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.