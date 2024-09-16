Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.79. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth $113,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

