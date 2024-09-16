Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$19.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AP.UN. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.23. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$21.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

