Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Update

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 333,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Alpha Teknova

In related news, CEO Stephen Gunstream bought 80,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $99,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,936.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. bought 12,096,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,998.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,126,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,391.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Gunstream purchased 80,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,936.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,217,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 203,950 shares during the period. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Alpha Teknova Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.43. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 37.00% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

