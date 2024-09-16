AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AmBase Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ABCP stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. AmBase has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

