American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $57,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 40,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,142,000 after buying an additional 65,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

HON opened at $204.15 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.