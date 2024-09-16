American Century Companies Inc. Has $55.06 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,664 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $55,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in NMI by 18.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,457,000 after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. UBS Group cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

