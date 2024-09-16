American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,798,000 after buying an additional 507,307 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,862,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after buying an additional 145,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $41.24.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.