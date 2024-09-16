Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,847,000 after purchasing an additional 219,638 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,423,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,673,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,966,000 after purchasing an additional 589,530 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,379,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

