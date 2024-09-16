ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ANA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $4.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. ANA has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ANA will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

