Analysts Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target at $13.75

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOIGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $8,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 90.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 36,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 550.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 347,867 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

