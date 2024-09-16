Analysts Set Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Price Target at $29.69

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CON. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

CON stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

