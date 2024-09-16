Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price at $9.36

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.36.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of GDRX opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $39,348,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,183,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,121,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,758 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 361,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

