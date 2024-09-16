Analysts Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) PT at $160.40

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.10. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.