Analysts Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target at $167.40

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average of $144.96. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

