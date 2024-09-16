Analysts Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SNDR. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNDR

Insider Activity at Schneider National

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2,156.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Schneider National by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,675,000 after acquiring an additional 130,426 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Price Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.