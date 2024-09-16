Analyzing Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) & Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kaya and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kaya alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Kaya has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kaya and Mawson Infrastructure Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $200,000.00 3.31 $1.61 million ($0.03) -1.50 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.33) -2.91

Kaya has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kaya and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya 260.23% -9.79% 652.87% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -85.32%

Summary

Kaya beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya

(Get Free Report)

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.