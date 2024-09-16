Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.40.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Applied Digital stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $835.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 4.51. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.