Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.