Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 187.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.