Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after buying an additional 7,320,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,591,000 after acquiring an additional 217,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,457,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,847,000 after purchasing an additional 957,270 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $80.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.