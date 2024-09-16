ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Down 41.3% in August

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AKEJF opened at 33.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 33.41 and a 200-day moving average of 33.78. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 1 year low of 33.41 and a 1 year high of 34.41.

ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

