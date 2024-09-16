ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Down 41.3% in August

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AKEJF opened at 33.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 33.41 and a 200-day moving average of 33.78. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 1 year low of 33.41 and a 1 year high of 34.41.
ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARIAKE JAPAN
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.