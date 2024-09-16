Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 141 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 2.3 %

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $101.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $95.71 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.48.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

