Arizona State Retirement System Buys 475 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,617 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 39.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $314.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

