Arizona State Retirement System Buys 686 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,085 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,577,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3,808.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 31,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,700 shares of company stock valued at $728,952 in the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFNC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

SFNC opened at $20.93 on Monday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

