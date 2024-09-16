Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

