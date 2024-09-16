Arizona State Retirement System Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,655,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 87.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 648,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $6.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

