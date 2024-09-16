Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,554. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of RUSHA opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

