Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,213,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $24.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $24.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

