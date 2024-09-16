Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,165 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,573,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,980 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 299,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 277,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $53.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
