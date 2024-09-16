Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,299 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,438,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 536,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3,439.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 455,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 442,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 28.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 26.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

UJAN stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

