Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,515,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,584,000 after purchasing an additional 214,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

View Our Latest Report on TRP

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.