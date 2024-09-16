Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 274 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 441,069 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $28,724,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 218,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,985.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 201,714 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.85.

Shares of TXRH opened at $163.92 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $177.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

