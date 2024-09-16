Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 461 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $96.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

