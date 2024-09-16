Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $43,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

