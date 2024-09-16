Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $45,000 in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 140,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 108,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SHYD opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.