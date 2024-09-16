Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $49,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

GEHC stock opened at $86.91 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

