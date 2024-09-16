Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $56,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

