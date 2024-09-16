Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,811,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,647,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $1,783,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:R opened at $138.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $145.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.78.
Ryder System Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
