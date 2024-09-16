Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 827,523 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,106,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,408,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 79.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 641,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,472 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $98.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

