Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICLR opened at $300.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $221.20 and a twelve month high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.67.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

