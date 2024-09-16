Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $123.57 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.94.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

