Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,307 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 2.1 %

BBVA stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

