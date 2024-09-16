Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 272 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VXF opened at $177.39 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $182.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.09.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
